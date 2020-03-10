When Ranbir Kapoor said that Deepika Padukone & Sonam Kapoor could lead the cast of 'Mean Girls'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ranbir Kapoor said that he would cast Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Mean Girls after Sonam and DP ganged up against the Sanju actor.

's dating life is often widely talked about in Bollywood. Since his debut, the actor has grabbed headlines with his rumoured dating situations with Bollywood actresses. Before , Ranbir Kapoor was dating and before Deepika, he was reportedly in a relationship with .

All of Ranbir's relationships have been under the spotlight. It was widely reported at the time that Deepika and Ranbir's public break up was because of Katrina Kaif. Ranbir was cheating on the 'Chhapaak' actress with Katrina. Due to which Deepika and Katrina never shared a pleasant relationship.

In fact, during an episode of Koffee With Karan, Sonam and Deepika had even ganged up against Ranbir. The infamous episode grabbed headlines as the actresses spilled the beans about Ranbir's rather controversial ways. The episode did not go down well with Ranbir's father who slammed the actresses over their unruly conduct.

While we have heard a lot about Sonam and Deepika's episode, you may have missed out on Ranbir's dig at the two stars. The actor had graced the hot seat on Koffee With Karan with his sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. During Ranbir's rapid fire, the actor was asked which Bollywood actress he would like to cast in the Hindi remake of Mean Girls. To this Ranbir was quick to answer, "Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor." For another question, he even said that he finds Katrina more beautiful than Deepika.

While this was all in the past, Ranbir is now dating and Deepika is happily married to , whereas Sonam is married to Anand Ahuja. Ranbir, Sonam and Deepika share a great rapport with each other now.

