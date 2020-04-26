When Ranbir Kapoor's smoking picture with Mahira Khan took the internet by storm

When Mahira Khan grabbed headlines for a picture with Ranbir Kapoor that went viral on social media where the two were seen bonding with each other while smoking in NYC.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut in the year 2017 in Raees opposite . The movie was directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by , Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment. The movie also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose character was said to be based on criminal Abdul Latif's life. Mahira portrayed the role of Aasiya Raees Alam, Raees's (Shah Rukh Khan) wife. Mahira's performance in the film was appreciated by all.

After her Bollywood debut, the actress grabbed headlines for a picture with that went viral on social media. There were rumours of Ranbir dating the Pakistani actress soon after the release of Raees. To add fuel to the fire, the couple was photographed bonding over smoking in NYC. The pictures saw Mahira in a backless white dress, while Ranbir was wearing a beige tee. The two were spotted having a long chat with each other. These pictures didn’t go down well with a section of social media users and they trolled Mahira Khan.

Talking about her pictures, on a Television chat show, Mahira said, "That was the first time in my entire career that I was caught up in a so-called controversy and it was strange because there were so many things in that. One, obviously you feel violated, you are in a personal downtime moment and someone has just photographed you. Two, obviously there was an uproar because here I was, someone who is extremely loved in Pakistan, and they sort of keep me up on this pedestal you know, they treat me with a lot of love and a lot of respect. And there are certain things I didn't realise that they don't want to see me do."

Even Ranbir Kapoor opened up about this viral picture and Mahira being trolled for her dress and smoking. He said, "I've gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and love. PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health."

When Ranbir's father was asked about the picture, the veteran actor said, "He can meet anybody whoever he wants to, and if people are going to invade in his privacy, it's not done."

For the uninitiated, Ranbir and Mahira were first spotted together at an event in Dubai. Their pictures at the event sparked rumours of the duo's relationship. Later, they were seen smoking in New York, and this intensified the rumours.

Meanwhile, currently, Ranbir is dating with whom he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra also starring Amitabh Bachchan and . Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a cameo in this film.

