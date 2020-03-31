When Rekha tried getting close to Akshay Kumar despite knowing about his relationship with Raveena Tandon

Certain reports suggest that Rekha once tried getting closer to Akshay Kumar despite knowing about his relationship with Raveena Tandon. Read on for further details.

You all must have watched the 1996 movie Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi at some point in your life. Despite the efforts made by the brilliant star cast including , , and , the action thriller failed miserably at the box office. However, it grabbed headlines for an entirely different reason. Rekha and ’s linkup rumors started doing rounds during that time. Reports suggest that the actress was responsible for Khiladi Kumar’s breakup with his then girlfriend Raveena Tandon.

However, Raveena later revealed in an interview that there was nothing between Akshay and Rekha and that he was tolerating her just for the sake of the movie. She even said that the actor would run away from Rekha at times. Raveena further revealed that she got her claws on Rekha when the latter wanted to bring lunch for Akshay on the sets. The actress stated that he knew how to manage the situation at that time.

So, after Raveena cleared her stance, it became quite clear that Akshay Kumar had nothing to do with Rekha and that they were not romantically involved. However, this fact can be considered true that Rekha did try to get closer to Akshay during the shoot for Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi despite knowing about his relationship with Raveena Tandon. Post his breakup with her, Akshay found love in Twinkle Khanna and married the latter. Both of them are now the doting parents of two children, Aarav and .

