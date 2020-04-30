When Rishi Kapoor said he was born lucky while recalling father Raj Kapoor's achievements

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30th April, 2020 leaving everyone bereaved. We have come across a throwback interview of the late actor that is worth a read.

The Bollywood film industry lost another legend on 30th April as veteran actor left for his heavenly abode early in the morning after a two year long battle in cancer. He had been admitted to the hospital owing to breathing problems as revealed by Randhir Kapoor. However, no one would have imagined in their wildest dreams that he would leave us so soon. What we have left now is some fond memories of the late actor that will be cherished forever.

We have come across a throwback interview of the Kapoor & Sons actor in which he talked about his stardom and journey in the film industry. Rishi Ji’s humble and straightforward nature is evident from his words when he said that he was born lucky. Recalling his family legacy, the Karz actor said that he was Prithviraj Kapoor’s grandson, Raj Kapoor’s son, ’s husband, and Ranbir and Riddhima’s father. In his words, he was not only born lucky but also stayed lucky.

The veteran actor recounted his father Raj Kapoor’s great achievements in the same interview and how everyone called the latter the ‘showman of Hindi’ cinema. He also added how RK studios had produced some marvelous pieces including Aag, Awaara, and Barsaat. Rishi Ji further mentioned that his father was at a great place in regard to his work and life. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018 and had been receiving treatment for the same in New York. Fans and well-wishers rejoiced when the veteran actor returned to India and was about to feature in some new projects too. But as luck would have it, he left for his heavenly abode on Thursday.

May his departed soul rest in peace.

