When Saif Ali Khan revealed it was bad luck that got him into the industry but he loved it

Did you know that it was Saif Ali Khan's bad luck that got him into the industry and he had absolutely no idea what he wanted to do in his career?

- son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi made his debut in Bollywood in the year 1993 in Yash Chopra's drama Parampara. Being the son of Sharmila Tagore, people assumed that it was too easy for the actor to get in the industry and find his recognition. But did you know that Saif did not want to be an actor and revealed that it was bad luck that got him into the industry?

In an interview, talking about his career, Saif said, "It didn't just happen. But, I feel like I am very lucky actually. This is what I wanted to say, I'm very lucky because what I wanted to do as a career...I had absolutely no idea. And there may be many people like me that were not sure what they wanted to do in life because I am 21. And when I was in school, I used to think a lot about what should I do or not do. When I came to Bombay and got to work, there's a feeling that comes on set that, 'this is what I've...it's a weird thing, this is what I'm meant to do also.' And I am not just saying that because everything about it, everything about it, seems very comfortable. I am glad I made this decision but it happened with a lot of luck. "

Saif further said that acting happened because he took a chance and he knew he could have never done a 9-5 job. After the Gwalior ad that he had done with his parents, he got his first offer from Anand Mahindroo. Saif said his mother encouraged him after he got his first offer. However, that didn't work out due to various issues. The project itself was cancelled as the actor was left hanging. Even after six months, there was no progress on the script.

Saif further revealed, "People say I am lucky because I am Sharmila Tagore's son. But it wasn't so." He said, that his parents never interfered in his career. On revealing the reasons that got him into the film industry, the Tanhaji actor said, "It was bad luck that got me into the industry. Yeah, no I mean, it was bad luck that got me into the industry but I loved it because I wouldn't have come if it, you know...maybe it would have been different. Perhaps if Amma (Sharmila Tagore) had talked to someone over the phone, like people say, 'You're Sharmila Tagore's son something could have happened.' Maybe if something like that had happened. In reality, if it went something like that, maybe there would have been some great director or producer and I wouldn't have even known that 'Saif you're lacking these qualities. You'll have to do this and that. There's a problem with your attitude. You need to improve this. Look how hard people are working.' I might not have seen all that, right?"

Saif has entertained the audience with his impeccable acting skills in movies like Yeh Dillagi, Hum Tum, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Omkara, Race, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawaani Jaaneman and much more.

Check out Saif Ali Khan's interview here:

