When Saif Ali Khan revealed the REAL reason behind his divorce with Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan, who was married to Amrita Singh for around 13 years, opened up on his divorce and what went wrong between them.

Bollywood has been a home to several talented and handsome hunks who has the charm to make the ladies go weak on their knees in no time. In fact, some actors are even defying age and are giving the young stars a run for their money. One such star is . The superstar might be touching 50 this year but he is still a charmer in every sense and has an impeccable talent to pull off any character with ease and perfection, be it the quirky Gautam Kapoor from Cocktail or an intense role like Udaybhan Singh Rathod from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While Saif has something new to offer every time he hits the screen, the senior star’s performances are indeed a treat for the fans.

Interestingly, Saif has a knack of hitting the headlines for a long time especially for his love life. Yes! The Nawab of Pataudi has an intriguing love life and he has been quite outspoken about it. We all know that the Main Khiladi Tu Anari actor had made the heads turned back in the 1990s after he married Amrita Singh who was 13 years elder to him. For the uninitiated, the duo had met on the during the photoshoot of Saif’s Yeh Dillagi. Both caught each other’s attention and soon they were seen dating each other. In fact, Saif and Amrita also had two kids together, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son . However, things turned worse between the couple and they parted ways in 2004.

Needless to say, there have been speculations about what went wrong in Saif and Amrita’s paradise. The reports also suggested that they parted way due to Saif’s proximity with Rosa Catalano. However, in an interview to a leading daily back in 2005, Saif had rubbished the reports and even revealed that it was Amrita’s changed behaviour towards him and his family that led to things turning sour between them. The Kal Ho Naa Ho star asserted that Amrita Singh used to constantly insult his mother Sharmila Tagore and sister Soha Ali Khan. Besides, according to Saif, the Aaina actress also made him feel worthless time and again with her taunts, jeers and insults.

This isn’t all. Saif Ali Khan also asserted that Amrita didn’t even let him meet his kids post their separation which left him heartbroken. “My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife’s space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am. I’ve my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sarah all the time. I’m not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let alone stay with me. Why? Because there’s a new woman in my life who’d influence my children against their mother. That’s so much hogwash and Amrita knows it. Right now, my kids are growing up with Amrita’s relatives and maidservants while she’s out working in a TV serial. Why does she need to do that, when I’m more than willing to support my family,” Saif was quoted saying.

But looks like, Saif and Amrita’s equation has improved over the years as the Love Aaj Kal actor shares a great both with both Sara and Ibrahim at the moment. In fact, Sara and Ibrahim also have a great rapport with Saif’s second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and are also of Saifeena’s son Taimur Ali Khan who seems to be the apple of everyone’s eye. Not only they are often seen spending time together like one big family and make sure to be by each other’s side during the family get-together and other celebrations, but Sara also seeks advice from Saif and Kareena. In fact, the Cocktail star also texted Sara to check if she was alright post the debacle of her 2020 release Love Aaj Kal.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in the much anticipated Bunty Aur Babli 2 along with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. To note, Saif will be reuniting with Rani after 12 years in this much talked about sequel of 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli.

