When Salman Khan called Katrina Kaif as 'Katrina Kapoor' at Arpita Khan Sharma's wedding function; Watch video

Did you know that Salman Khan had once called Katrina Kaif as Katrina Kapoor during his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's wedding function?

was once in a relationship with superstar . Katrina made her debut as a leading actress in the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? opposite Salman. She has appeared in many films with him and fans love their pair both on-screen as well as off-screen. As per reports, Kat broke up with Salman during the filming of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Her increasing closeness with was the reason behind her and Salman's break-up. However, both Kaif and Kapoor denied this speculation.

Even after their break-up Salman and Katrina share a great bond with each other. Infact, Katrina is good friends with Salman's sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma. Salman, who always jokingly teases Katrina, had once called her 'Katrina Kapoor'. At his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's wedding with Aayush Sharma, the who's who of Bollywood was invited. Katrina along with others had attended the wedding too. When Chikni Chameli song from Agneepath was played at one of the wedding parties, Salman asked Katrina to come up on the stage. He said, "Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif, your song is been played."

Katrina was hiding behind and was feeling shy to go on the stage. But Salman did not stop there, he called Katrina as 'Katrina Kapoor' and requested her to come up on the stage. The actor further said, "You missed a big chance of being Khan." Everyone present there burst out laughing and Katrina was embarrassed but still walked towards the stage. After the actress came on stage, Salman said, "I thank you from my heart."

As per reports, Katrina broke up with Ranbir during the shoot of Jagga Jasoos. The reason behind their break-up is still unknown. Ranbir is currently dating . On the other hand, there are rumours of Katrina dating Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Katrina and Salman collaborated on the film Bharat in 2019. Fans still go crazy on seeing them together and are waiting to see them in more films.

