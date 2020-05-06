When Salman Khan said Elli AvrRam's dialogue from a Mickey Virus reminded him of Katrina Kaif

Did you know that in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss season 7, Salman Khan who hosted the show compared contestant Elli AvrRam to his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif?

made her debut as a leading actress in the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya opposite in the year 2005. Although rumours of her relationship with Salman first emerged in 2003, it was not until after their breakup in the year 2010 that Kaif spoke of it, calling it her first serious relationship. They have remained friends since then and the actress still credits Salman for giving her confidence and guidance. She has appeared in many films with him and fans love their pair.

Besides movies, Salman is also famous for hosting Colors reality show Bigg Boss. In Bigg Boss 7, Colors channel introduced the audience with a new face Elli AvrRam as a contestant on the show. She made her Bollywood debut in Mickey Virus opposite Maniesh Paul. Elli caught everyone’s attention since the time she entered the Bigg Boss house, thanks to her resemblance to Bollywood diva Katrina. AvrRam was also Salman's favourite and he used to have hilarious and cute conversations with her at the Weekend Ka Vaar.

But did you know that in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss season 7, Salman Khan compared contestant Elli AvrRam to his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif and said that Elli reminded him of Katrina Kaif? What happened was, Salman used to always casually tease Elli for her Hindi as she was not fluent in the language but always tried to speak in Hindi. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss season 7, Salman made Elli say some Hindi dialogues from her film, Mickey Virus. On this, Elli said, "Main aapke liye much bhi kar sakti hoon. (I can do anything for you)" After everyone had a good laugh on hearing the dialogue from her, the Bharat actor said that she reminded him of Katrina Kaif! He said, "Tumhara ye dialogue sunn kar mujhe 5 saal pehle ki Katrina yaad aagayi."

When Elli was asked about being compared to Katrina by Salman after her elimination from Bigg Boss, the actress said, “Katrina Kaif is such a big superstar and I feel honored to be compared to her. She is my idol and has been my inspiration. I was flattered when Salmanji compared me to her. It was really cute of him to say that I look like Katrina but I haven’t taken the compliment very seriously. She is ‘The Katrina Kaif’ and I think there can be no other Katrina Kaif in Bollywood. She’s already a star and I am just a beginner."

For the uninitiated, as per reports, Kat broke up with Salman during the filming of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Her increasing closeness with was the reason behind her and Salman's break-up. However, both Kaif and Kapoor denied this speculation. Meanwhile, Katrina and Salman recently collaborated on the film Bharat in 2019. Fans still go crazy on seeing them together and are waiting to see them in more films.

