When Salman Khan's insecure nature cost Aishwarya Rai a film opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Aishwarya Rai was to play the lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Chalte Chalte. But because of Salman Khan, she was replaced by Rani Mukerji.

and 's love affair was the most talked-about relationship in Bollywood in the late 1990s and early '2000s. While it did not last for too long, the messy love affair created some big problems for the pageant winner and actress. For the unversed, Salman and Aishwarya called it quits in 2000 but the strained affair continued to cause a hindrance to Ash's filmy career. At the time, and Aishwarya Rai were a hit jodi. Their films did great business as they were much loved together on screen. So much was the demand, that SRK and Ash had signed as many as five films together.

However, it all went downhill when Salman Khan's insecure nature came into play. Turns out, Aishwarya was to play the lead opposite King Khan in Chalte Chalte. But Miss World's ex-boyfriend, Salman, created a big scene on the film's set which led to Aishwarya being replaced. Yes, that's right.

Salman turned up drunk on the sets and created a huge scene as he wasn't happy that Aishwarya was starring in a film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. A source from the sets had revealed back then, "We had just finished the song sequences on the truck from Pune to Malshet, and it was night time. As we were heading towards our next location, Salman Khan appeared and created a scene. He was uncontrollable for those four-and-a-half hours. That's when an upset Aziz bhai called off the entire schedule."

The source added, "Choreographer Farah Khan did not want to pack up and leave. She said, 'Let's continue shooting.' Even Aishwarya was of the same opinion. But what the director said, prevailed, and they called off the shoot for that day." Soon after, Aishwarya was dropped from the film and replaced by Rani Mukerji.

A few months later, SRK revealed that he apologised to Aishwarya and said, "To start a project with someone and then change her for no fault of her's is very difficult. It is very sad as Ash is a good friend. Personally I think I did wrong. But as a producer it made sense. I apologised to Ash."

During Simi Garewal's interview, Aishwarya opened up about everything. When asked about why she was replaced overnight, she said, "How can I have the answer to that? Yes, at the time, there was talk of a couple of films that we would be working in together. And then, suddenly they weren't happening, without any explanation whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why. At the time, when you have no explanation, you obviously are taken aback, confused and of course, hurt. You wonder about it."

When asked her whether she confronted Shah Rukh about this and was upset with him, Aishwarya said, "It's not in my nature. I think if a person wants to explain it, they will do it on their own. If they never did, they never intended to. I would probably question within myself but I wouldn't go up to a person and ask why."

Well, currently all is well between Aishwarya, Salman and Shah Rukh. SRK and Ash worked together in 's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he played a cameo appearance as Aishwarya's ex-husband. Salman and Ash, however, have not worked together since then.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More