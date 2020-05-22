When Sanjay Dutt said Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'beautiful side' will disappear once she enters Bollywood

Back in 1993, Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had come together and posed on a magazine cover. Read on to know what the 'Munnabhai' actor had to say about Aishwarya entering films.

Friendships and relationships in Bollywood have a story of their own. While some relationships have lasted for ages, some others have seen their fair share of drama worthy enough to turn them into a movie of its own. From and 's foes turned friends to and 's rivalry in the past, Bollywood is full of such controversial stories. However, on the other hand, the industry has also given celebrities some everlasting friends such as Shah Rukh Khan, and Kajol. One such friendship has been between the Bachchan's and actor Sanjay Dutt.

Fondly known as Sanju Baba in the industry, Sanjay Dutt made his debut way back in 1981. Since then, the actor has starred in films opposite Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan. In his rocky Bollywood career, Sanjay Dutt has starred in some blockbuster films as well as some films which are passable. Having worked so closely, the actor naturally has a strong bond with the family. But did you know that back in 1993, Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came together for an interview and the duo even posed for the cover of Cineblitz magazine.

The surprising bit was the fact that Aishwarya had not even made her debut in films and was yet to make big waves for her pageant win. Irrespective, Sanjay Dutt had heard about Aishwarya and the duo's sizzling pictures for the magazine cover were unmissable. In the interview, the 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor touched upon various topics and even recalled how he was blown away when he first saw Aishwarya. Dutt, who was often referred as the 'casanova of the 90s', said that he first saw the actress in her popular cola commercial. "Who's that beautiful woman," was his instant reaction he had revealed at the time.

He added, "Hey! Who doesn't know about her? Look I saw her in the Pepsi ad. In fact everyone did. Actually, my sisters like her a lot. They find her very beautiful. They've met her." Aishwarya had done a few projects by then and had become a relatively known face. Given Aishwarya's beauty, it would be hard for anyone to not fall in love with her. Sanju Baba had even revealed that his sisters had warned him of the same. "My sisters warned me before I came for this session. They told me 'Don't you woo her. Don't take her number. Don't send her flowers,'" the actor revealed. Sanjay Dutt, who often made headlines for his love life, made sure to pay heed to his sisters.

The 'Agneepath' actor had also commented on Aishwarya's foray into films. In a candid chat, Dutt had revealed that if Aishwarya ventured into films she would lose her 'beautiful side'. Referring to the intense competition in films and surviving Bollywood, he said, "When you come into this glamour industry, it starts changing you, maturing you - that innocence is lost. That beautiful side which she (Aishwarya) has right now on her face will disappear. Because she has to handle the film world right and that is not easy to do."

Elaborating on the struggles that are relevant to this day, Dutt added, "It's not just the piling on, its cut-throat, it's competitive. It's like 'Man I have to look better than that, I've gotta be there.' You know you climb two steps and there will be like 500 people pulling you down five steps. And you become hard. And those beautiful qualities are gone." In the same interview, the 'Khalnayak' star also hilariously pointed out, "If she stood on the road, they'd all come to a screeching halt. If I did the same, they'd run over me."

Well, after more than a decade later, Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya have worked together in two films titled Shabd and Hum Kisise Kum Nahin. They continue to share a great rapport as Dutt is a close family friend of the Bachchan's and has often been spotted on various occasions at the Bachchan household.

