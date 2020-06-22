When Shah Rukh Khan told Aamir Khan: Kajol is very bad and you will not be able to work with her

Did you know that one of Bollywood’s most successful on-screen couples Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan had started off on a bad note?

and Kajol are still known as one of Bollywood’s most successful on-screen couples. The two can still make fans go gaga over their chemistry in films. SRK and Kajol have till now worked together in Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., My Name Is Khan and Dilwale. Kajol has also made a special appearance in many of Shah Rukh's films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Om Shanti Om and more.

Kajol and Shah Rukh share a great rapport with each other and are good friends. But did you know that the two started off on a bad note and King Khan hated the actress? During Diwale's shoot, SRK had said that he misses Kajol in every film. With Diwale, Kajol gave them 150 days. She had to be away from her children and he knows it is a huge sacrifice for a parent. Talking about working together for the first time in Baazigar, the Badshah of Bollywood said, "When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, ‘She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her’. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, ‘I don’t know what it is but she is magical on the screen’."

Talking about working with the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor, Kajol said that she remembers Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and she was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like ‘what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads’. Shah Rukh was very grumpy but she kept chatting and finally he said, ‘Will you please shut up… chup ho jao’. She thinks that’s how they became friends.

After hearing Kajol's story, Shah Rukh said that she has not changed over the years and he still has to tell her to ‘shut up’. He said, “I am not very talkative in personal life. Kajol will have an upper hand when it comes to talking over all of us. Even now, I have to tell her to ‘shut up’."

Infact, once Shah Rukh had even said that he wants his daughter to learn about acting from Kajol. He said, “Kajol is not technical, she is an honest actor and that’s a great quality. My daughter wants to become an actress and I would want her to learn that. I hope I learn that from Kajol. I can’t explain but she is something else on screen."

For the uninitiated, Kajol and Shah Rukh were last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty's Dilwale. Produced by , the film is distributed by Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie also starring , Kriti Sanon, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Vinod Khanna, Kabir Bedi and Sanjay Mishra was released on 18 December 2015. The movie revolves around Raj (Shah Rukh) and Meera (Kajol) who fall in love with each other but are forced to stay away from each other as they belong to rival mafia families. Years later, they get a second chance when their siblings fall for each other. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting to see this jodi on screen again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a golden run at the box office.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh is supposed to be seen in Brahmastra, co-starring and , however, he is yet to announce his next film just yet. He was last seen in Zero co-starring and which failed to make good numbers at the box office. Also, SRK participated in the virtual concert to raise funds for COVID-19 warriors that were organized by and Zoya Akhtar.

