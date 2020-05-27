When Shah Rukh Khan was bowled over by son AbRam Khan’s sweet gesture & felt it completed his life as a father

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan has turned 7 today and on his birthday, we revisit a sweet moment between the two that left the superstar completely in awe of the munchkin.

Actor may be one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood but he is also a doting dad to his kids, , and . Today, his youngest munchkin, AbRam turned a year older and is celebrating his 7th birthday at home amid lockdown. While fans are waiting for Shah Rukh to share a cute photo or glimpse of his son’s seventh birthday celebration with family amid lockdown, we decided to revisit a sweet memory that left SRK in awe of his son.

Back in 2018, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Shah Rukh shared a glimpse of a handmade card made by son AbRam on social media. With the cute photo of the handmade card made by his son, Shah Rukh penned a sweet caption and revealed that he felt that his life as a father was complete. AbRam made a cute card himself and wrote, ‘You are the best papa in the world!” Seeing this, SRK was left speechless and shared the same on social media.

Back then, King Khan wrote, “Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option & yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here...this kinda completes a fathers life.” Using this wit and charm, Shah Rukh expressed how proud he was of the sweet gesture by his little one and fans too were left awestruck by the handmade card.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet for AbRam:

Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option & yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here...this kinda completes a fathers life. pic.twitter.com/UDBVYDzAMp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2018

Meanwhile, recently, AbRam also made a handmade card for sister Suhana Khan on her 20th birthday. Suhana shared a glimpse of the adorable card on social media and it left fans in awe of SRK’s little one. This year on Eid, fans missed seeing Shah Rukh with AbRam on Mannat’s balcony amid the COVID 19 lockdown. Today, as AbRam turned a year older, fans of SRK have been pouring in wishes for the cutie boy and recently, shared a cute video of Yash and Roohi where they expressed their wish to go on a playdate with AbRam post the lockdown.

