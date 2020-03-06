When Shah Rukh Khan's close friend revealed his 'am going to rule this city' statement was 'foolish'; Watch

We stumbled upon this old video, which has SRK's friend narrating a life changing incident from their struggling days. Check it out below.

's journey is known to all. The King Khan of Bollywood came to Mumbai with nothing but today his home in Bandra is nothing short than a tourist spot. People from all over flock SRK's Mannat and the actor's struggle has been a story for the books. It is indeed heartwarming to see the actor talk about his journey. However, we stumbled upon this old video, which has SRK's friend narrating a life changing incident from their struggling days.

In the video, SRK can be seen with two of his friends as they appear on Farooq Sheikh's Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Recalling their days, SRK's friend says, "We slept one night on a footpath. And one night, what he has never told people, is that we also spent one night at a railway station. Bombay Central (Mumbai Central). There were a lot of people there. It was a nice, warm family feeling. Bahut saare log the"

King Khan's friend added, "That's when I remember. Shah Rukh said one of those foolish things which in retrospect sound very significant. He was standing on Marine Drive and he said you know.. there was setting sun, good lighting and all that.. it was like a very well-framed shot. He said, 'You know one day am going to rule this city'."

Well, who knew SRK would rule and how.

