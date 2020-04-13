When Shah Rukh Khan's friendship with Farah Khan suffered because actor slapped her husband Shirish Kunder

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have not only been close but also worked on blockbuster Hindi movies. So, when did their relationship turn sour? Find out below what role Shirish Kunder had to play.

The film industry or Bollywood in particular is known as a place where people connect at the light of speed but broken relationships also make the most noise. One such broken relationship from times gone by has been of two really close friends. and Farah Khan. While everything may seem hunky dory now, that wasn't always the case. Farah and SRK have not only been close but also worked on blockbuster Hindi movies. So, when did their relationship turn sour?

Cut to sometime around in 2011 just after the release of SRK's sci-fi fillm Ra.One. While the film minted money at the box office, it failed to impress the critics. In a first, SRK's fans got to see the actor in a role he was never seen before in. It created a whole lot of noise back then but this one event after the film's release was another head turner.

Turns out, actor Sanjay Dutt had hosted a party for his industry friends at a nightclub in Juhu and everyone seemed to be in good spirits. As is with every Bollywood party, this one too went on till the wee hours of morning and everything seemed to be going great. Until Shah Rukh Khan arrived around 3:15 am for the party.

King Khan interacted with others present at the party and even broke into a jig with Sanjay Dutt, his wife Maanyata and a couple of other friends. However, Shirish Kunder who was also present at the party did not seem to be in SRK's good books back then as he had publicly taken a dig at Shah Rukh's film Ra.One. On Twitter, Shirish posted, ‘I just heard a Rs150 crore firework fizzle’ which possibly led to even more animosity.

SRK, on the other hand, didn't seem too excited about having a chat with Shirish and kept to himself. According to an eye witness, "Khan refused to acknowledge Kunder at the party. Even when Dutt escorted SRK outside the venue to introduce him to a close friend, Kunder unabashedly followed them. Kunder placed himself right behind SRK and murmured something into his ear."

This was the last straw and sent SRK into a fit of rage. While it is still unknown what exactly did Shirish say to SRK, the actor lost his cool., held Shirish by his collar and slapped him. It is reported that Dutt who was present at the time played the peacemaker and held back King Khan. If you are wondering where Farah Khan was. Well, the director and choreographer was not present at the party.

“An annoyed SRK, who was actually preparing to leave the party, turned around, held Kunder by the scruff of the neck, and forced him to sit on a sofa near the nightclub’s exit," an eye witness recollected the incident to TOI. The disastrous night for SRK and his bestie Farah Khan's husband did not end there. This obviously drove a wedge between the two longtime friends. The next day, Farah even issued a statement to the media via a text SMS. It read, "Shah Rukh has always told me that physical abuse is the worst way to sort out a problem. It means the attacker has either a personal or professional crisis going on. It saddens me to see him doing the same."

The fallout was quite public and not just Farah, but Shirish also issued three statements which claimed different things happened at the party that night. While in the first one he claimed that SRK slapped him, in the second one he said he was punched and assaulted in the third. However, SRK maintained a stoic silence and only spoke a few days later when indirectly referred to the statements and tweeted, "Another long nite. Shooting for a public service msg film about education peace & harmony. Feels ironic when I read & see wot is being said."

Farah and Shirish did not file an FIR and SRK-Shirish also sorted out their differences. Shirish confirmed the same on Twitter and said, "Shahrukh and I just met, had a heart to heart chat and have resolved all misunderstandings. All animosity is now sorted for good.Some incidents in our life when resolved makes relationships stronger than they were ever before." SRK and Farah also revived their friendship and went on to work with him.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More