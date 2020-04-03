When Shah Rukh Khan's selfie with Zayn Malik became one of the most retweeted post in India in 2015

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan became a huge hit among his three children because of former One Direction star Zayn Malik? Check out their photos below.

has had multiple landmark moments in his almost 29 years in the industry. From starting off in a small television show to becoming King Khan, SRK has made millions of fans along the way. From notable films to some killer performances, Shah Rukh Khan has die-hard fans not only in India, but all over the world. He has left many global personalities and celebrities impressed with his charm and wit. But did you know SRK became a huge hit among his three children because of former One Direction star Zayn Malik?

Yes, you heard it right. For today's Flashback Friday, we will take you down memory lane when Shah Rukh Khan had shared a selfie with pop star Zayn Malik. The two superstars met back in 2015 at the Asian Awards in London and SRK made sure to capture the moment on camera.

He also shared the selfie on Twitter and had captioned it, "This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards." The picture went on to break the Internet and became the most retweeted picture back in 2015 in India. Zayn, too, spoke about his impromptu meet with SRK to Elle in an interview and said, "I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him."

This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards. pic.twitter.com/l0gV12n0kv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015

Zayn also added that he was a fan of Devdas. "Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas. Have you seen Devdas? It's got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?" the singer said.

Later, SRK also revealed that his selfie with Zayn actually made him a 'huge hit' among his children. Replying to a fan on Twitter, the actor wrote, "He is extremely sweet. Made me a huge hit with my kids by doing a pic with me."

