When Shraddha Kapoor proposed to Varun Dhawan and the latter said 'No' to her

During the promotions of ABCD 2 with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor revealed how and when she had a crush on Varun and even proposed the actor.

, who was born on 3rd March 1987 rings on her 33rd birthday today. The actress made her acting debut in the 2010 drama Teen Patti, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley and R. Madhavan. She played the role of a college girl. She then featured in the 2011 teen comedy Luv Ka The End, with Taaha Shah. Shraddha was subsequently offered the lead female role in Aurangzeb as a part of her deal with Yash Raj Films. However, she signed on to Vishesh Films' Aashiqui 2 instead.

Mohit Suri's romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2 was the sequel to the 1990 film Aashiqui. Shraddha portrayed the role of Aarohi Keshav Shirke, a small-town bar singer who becomes a successful playback artist with the help of a popular male singer (played by Aditya Roy Kapur). The film was a major box office success. Shraddha's performance in the movie was appreciated by all and the actress gained a lot of fame and popularity after that. Shraddha proved her acting chops in various films like Ek Villain, Haider, ABCD 2 and much more.

During the promotions of ABCD 2 with , Shraddha had come to promote her movie on the show Nach Baliye 7 with Varun. During the show, Shraddha revealed how and when she had a crush on Varun and even proposed the actor. The actress said that she and Varun knew each other since childhood and she had a huge crush on him. And Varun was in a phase when boys hate girls. She further said that she had made a decision that she is going to express her love for the actor. She took him to a mountain and wanted to propose him in a different manner.

She said that she told him, "I will say you something in a reverse manner and you have to make it straight." And then she said, "You Love I." The actor reacted in a very confusing way and then replied, "No." Due to which Shraddha's heart broke.

Varun and Shraddha are still best friends and share a great rapport with each other. The two were recently seen in Street Dancer 3D which released on 24th March 2020.

