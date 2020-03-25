When Sonam Kapoor advised Deepika Padukone to create her own style and called her PR team 'over enthusiastic'

When Bollywood beauties Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were not on talking terms because of Sonam's comments on Deepika in Koffee With Karan. Read to know more:

Bollywood beauties and , who share a great bond with each other were not on talking terms a few years back. There was a time when these B-town beauties who took dig at on Koffee With Karan Season 3 and stole the show with their remarkable presence had a spat between each other due to Sonam Kapoor's mean comments on Deepika at Koffee With Karan Season 4. Sonam is known as the fashionista of Bollywood. The actress has now and then amused her fans with some stunning fashion statements.

When Sonam was asked to give fashion advice to Deepika on the chat show, The Zoya Factor actress said, "Create your own style.” She further continued, "Katrina (Kaif) is herself. She does not try to fit into a mold, which I respect a lot. She is not trying to be the fashion icon of the century. Even if Katrina wears jeans and a t-shirt and has her hair in a ponytail. I’d rather have that than someone who is like ‘I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months."

When further asked about the one thing Deepika had that Sonam didn’t. To this, the actress said, "An over-enthusiastic PR team". Sonam even called DP as "good girl gone bad". A few days later, at a recent event, the Padmaavat actress was asked about her reaction to Sonam's comment. To this Deepika said, "Sonam is entitled to her opinion and I respect that."

But later at a Diwali bash which was held at Anil Kapoor's Juhu residence where Deepika along with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker was also invited, Sonam and DP burned the hatchet and posed for some stunning pictures at the bash.

As they say, all's well that ends well.

Credits :Pinkvilla

