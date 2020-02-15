When Sonam Kapoor took a dig at Deepika Padukone's mental health awareness initiative; Details Inside

For the unversed, the two Bollywood actresses set foot in the industry at the same time and even dated actor Ranbir Kapoor at some point.

Bollywood celebs may have buried their much talked-about rivalries from the past but the rumours still keep the gossip mills churning up to date. This one involves and , who went from clashing at the box office to not being too fond of each other to now being friends. For the unversed, the two Bollywood actresses set foot in the industry at the same time and even dated actor at some point. Their united dislike for the actor was much evident when they appeared on 's Koffee With Karan and bashed the actor in more ways than one.

But the actresses also do not have the best friend track record. Back in 2010, the women, who are now happily married to different men, spilled some unknown secrets and slammed Ranbir in the bargain. But Sonam also took several digs at Deepika Padukone. When asked to give some fashion advice for Deepika, Sonam bluntly said, "Create your own style. Katrina is herself. She does not try to fit into a mould, which I respect a lot. She is not trying to be the fashion icon of the century. Even if Katrina wears jeans and a t-shirt and has her hair in a ponytail, I would rather have that than someone who is like 'I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months'."

The 'Neerja' actress also made it evident that she still shared cold vibes with Deepika. Speaking about important initiatives, Sonam revealed that she would never flaunt supporting causes on social media. This had shortly come after Deepika had announced her cause to battle mental health and depression.

That's not all, Sonam also accused Deepika of having an 'over-enthusiastic PR machinery' as well as labelled the category of "good girl gone bad" on KWK to the 'Chhapaak' actress.

It has been years since then, and the actresses have definitely moved on. What do you think of Sonam's comments on Deepika? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More