When Sonam Kapoor took a massive dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by calling her 'aunty'

Sonam Kapoor's fiery statements have landed her into trouble many times and this comment on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan definitely made headlines back in the day.

Bollywood rivalries never seem to get old. Be it the smallest dig or a massive public controversy, celebrities have often hogged the limelight for all things positive and some no-so-positive. One such controversial celebrity over the years has been actress who is known for her no nonsense talk and rather opiniated statements. Be it her comments on celebs' fashion choices to her own style, Sonam has always spoken her mind. Sonam's fiery statements have also landed her into trouble many times, but irrespective, the actress continues to speak her mind and we love that about her.

Recalling one such controversial moment for the actress was when Sonam reportedly took a dig at and called her an 'aunty'. For the unversed, the incident took place back in 2009 when the 'Neerja' actress was announced as the face of an international beauty brand. Obviously, this did not go down well with Aishwarya who was already the brand's face for many years who seemed to have expressed her dissatisfaction at the same.

When Sonam was asked about the same, the actress had said, "Aishwarya is an aunty from another generation." She had also added that she and Aishwarya belong from two different generations. While Sonam's statement created a whole new controversy, it did not illicit any response from Aishwarya who maintained her silence. However, Sonam later clarified that her quote was taken out of context.

It has been more than a decade since Sonam's infamous statement and all seems well between the two actresses now. Aishwarya even attended Sonam's wedding in May 2018 after she invited her personally.

Credits :Pinkvilla

