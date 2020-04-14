When Sunny Deol wanted Bobby Deol and not Ajay Devgn to play the titular role in The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

Did you know that Sunny Deol wanted Bobby Deol and not Ajay Devgn to play the role of Bhagat Singh in Rajkumar Santoshi's 2002 film The Legend Of Bhagat Singh?

Do you remember one of the hit movies of 2002, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh starring ? The movie directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is about Bhagat Singh, a socialist revolutionary who fought for Indian independence along with fellow members of the Hindustan Republican Association. Ajay had played the role of Bhagat Singh in the movie. The movie also stars Sushant Singh, D. Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra, Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal and Amrita Rao. The film which was produced by Kumar and Ramesh Taurani's Tips Industries was released on 7 June 2002 and received positive reviews.

But did you know that Sunny Deol wanted Bobby Deol and not Ajay to play the role of Bhagat Singh in the movie? Rajkumar Santoshi had cast Ajay Devgn for Bhagat Singh's role and Sunny Deol was chosen to play the role of the freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad. But Deol placed a weird demand before the director. Sunny wanted Santoshi to cast his brother Bobby Deol in the lead role by replacing Ajay Devgn. But Santoshi turned down Sunny Deol's proposal as he wanted to make this film with Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh.

Due to this, Sunny Deol left the film and collaborated with director Guddu Dhanoa for the film titled 23rd March 1931: Shaheed. In this movie, Sunny played the role of Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bobby Deol played the titular character of Bhagat Singh. As per reports, Sunny wanted to release 23rd March 1931: Shaheed on the same day on which The Legend of Bhagat Singh was scheduled to release. Both the movies were released on 7th June 2002, but while The Legend Of Bhagat Singh was a hit and received a great response. On the other hand, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed bombed at the box office.

Infact, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh even won two National Film Awards – Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Actor for Devgn and three Filmfare Awards from eight nominations. Rumours of Deol going to replace Devgn in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Singham 3 was also doing rounds. However, Ajay later rubbished the reports and said that he was the only one doing Singham 3 and director Rohit Shetty was working on the script. Till now, Ajay and Sunny both have not worked together in any project.

Check out the video here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :LEHREN RETRO

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×