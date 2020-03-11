When Sunny Deol was furious with Darr co star Shah Rukh Khan & did not speak to him for 16 years

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bollywood has seen some serious controversies over the years. Not just tiffs between leading actresses, but leading actors have also been involved in fist fights. One such controversy was between Sunny Deol and who had a fall out after the release of Darr in 1993. The two actors were involved in what could easily be called controversy of the year back then. For the unversed, Sunny Deol played the protagonist, whereas SRK played the antagonist part. But did you know that Sunny Deol was rather miffed with SRK after the film's release?

Yes, Deol was so miffed with director Yash Chopra and King Khan that he did not speak to them for the longest time. Reports state that Deol also did not speak to Shah Rukh for almost 16 years. So what went wrong? As per reports, Sunny Deol, who was one of the top stars at the time, was given a choice to pick which part he wanted to play. The actor chose to play the protagonist but got the shock of his life after the film's release and realised that Shah Rukh Khan villain character gained maximum attention.

While Darr was a monumental film for SRK, Sunny Deol was clearly unhappy with the kind of feedback the actor received. In an interview, Sunny even spoke about the same and said, "At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe in working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom."

The 'Gadar' star was also disappointed with the late Yash Chopra. In an interview with Indian TV, Sunny had candidly accepted the same. "Since Yash ji was old, I respected him and couldn't say anything. I put my hands inside my pocket as I was very angry. Soon, out of anger, I didn't even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands," Deol had said while speaking about a scene in which SRK stabs him. Darr also starred Juhi Chawla and SRK as an obsessive lover.

