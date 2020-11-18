When Sushant Singh Rajput couldn't control his laugh over something KJo said & gave him hug at an event

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death was one of the most shocking incidents of the year following which Karan Johar was allegedly accused of sabotaging the late actor’s career.

June 14, 2020 – the date has been the blackest day for Sushant Singh Rajput’s massive fan following across the world. It was the day when the 34 year old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence under mysterious circumstances. His demise came as a massive shock to the entire nation. And while it’s been five months since Sushant breathed his last, his family and fans are still struggling to come in terms with his demise, the social media is often flooded with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s throwback pics and videos.

Recently, we got our hands at a throwback video of Sushant wherein he was seen posing with . In the video, Sushant and KJo were seen having a candid conversation following which the late actor was seen having a hearty laugh over something said by the filmmaker. The duo later hugged each other and posed for the paparazzi happily. To note, this throwback video was clicked during Ekta Kapoor’s 2017 Diwali party.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video hugging Karan Johar at a party:

To note, KJo had faced a lot of backlash post SSR’s demise as it sparked a nationwide debate on mental health, nepotism and treatment towards outsiders in Bollywood. Besides, the filmmaker was trolled for allegedly sabotaging Sushant’s career as netizens blamed nepotism and Bollywood bigwigs for ganging up against Sushant and not giving him the due credit. Following this hatred, KJo even decided to stay inactive on social media for some time.

Also Read: Amidst backlash for Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Karan Johar UNFOLLOWS Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on Twitter

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×