When Tiger Shroff couldn't stop praising rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani at the trailer launch of Baaghi 2

During the trailer launch of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff was all praise for his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and the two couldn't stop smiling as fans started cheering for them.

began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer in the year 2015, opposite Varun Tej. In the following year, Disha appeared in a music video, Befikra along with Tiger Shroff which was produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and composed by Meet Bros. Rumours of Disha and Tiger's relationship started floating around after the song was released. In the year 2016, Tiger and Disha collaborated in Ahmed Khan's film Baaghi 2. Tiger and Disha's chemistry in the film was loved by all and fans went gaga on seeing them together.

Today, we came across a video of Tiger and Disha during the trailer launch of Baaghi 2 where the Baaghi actor was all praise for his co-star. During the launch, amidst media interactions, Disha was asked to express her journey in Baaghi 2. The actress said, "Whatever you see in the film; whatever has come out from my end, it's all because of Ahmed. I haven't done many films yet but I think this is my best one." When Disha paused for a while, Tiger took the mic from her and as soon as he started to speak something about Disha, fans and everyone present at the launch started cheering and going 'aww' and even started shouting, 'Disha Disha Disha' which made the Heropanti actor blush.

Praising Disha, Tiger said, "Honestly the action that you see in the trailer it would be meaningless if Disha wouldn't be a part of this film. Because at the end of the day Ronnie (his character in the film) is a rebel for love and the crux of this story remains a love story". Disha was all smiles on hearing Tiger appreciate her and the two stars couldn't stop smiling as the audiences started cheering for them.

Neither Tiger nor Disha has confirmed their relationship. The actress shares a great rapport with Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. The three are often seen exchanging comments on social media. Amid the lockdown, Krishna has often expressed that she is missing her friend and partner Disha. Even Ayesha Shroff never fails to shower heart on the Baaghi 2 actress's post.

Currently, on the work front, Disha featured in a special song in Baaghi 3- Do You Love Me with Tiger Shroff and . Apart from this, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film’s shoot was stopped due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India. It was slated to release on Eid 2020.

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor, however, due to the pandemic, the film could run in cinemas for only 10 days, due to which its lifetime collection was restricted at about Rs 93 crore. Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

Check out the video here:

Credits :YouTube

