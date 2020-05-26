When Twinkle Khanna said Akshay Kumar has ‘extra inches’ over Khans and TROLLED KJo for staring at his crotch

Twinkle Khanna is known for her impeccable sense of humour. On an episode of Koffee With Karan, Twinkle had gone with Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar had asked her about a thing that her husband has and Khans don't, and Twinkle’s answer left KJo feeling awkward.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, is the superstar who has managed to establish himself in the industry all by himself. Over the years, Akshay’s popularity has soared and often, his fans pit him against the superstar Khans like , and . Not just fans, even industry people pit him against the Khans often and as a throwback, we take you back to Koffee With Karan season 5 episode where Twinkle Khanna and Akshay came together and Karan pit Akshay against the Khans.

During the rapid fire round, Karan put Twinkle Khanna on the spot and asked her, “what is that Akshay has and Khans of Bollywood don’t?” On hearing this, Mrs Funnybones had a hilarious answer that left Akshay as well as Karan embarrassed. Twinkle went on to say that Akshay has a few extra inches over the Khans. On this, Karan stared at Akshay’s crotch while he was sipping on coffee and his BFF Twinkle pointed out that she meant his shoe size and not what Karan was thinking.

She trolled Karan and said, “Don't look at his crotch. I meant his feet. You always have your mind in other people's crotches. It’s his feet-size — 12.” At this, the filmmaker was left feeling awkward and Akshay and Twinkle were in splits. A few days back, Twinkle even shared a hilarious snippet of the episode that some fans had tweaked with effects and it left the internet rolling with laughter. Well, the episode of Koffee With Karan featuring Akshay and Twinkle was loved due to the cute banter between them. Karan considers Twinkle his closest friend and has often declared his love for her.

Karan had also revealed in the past that Tina’s role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was originally meant for Twinkle Khanna and that he was heartbroken when she refused to be a part of the film. When the film completed 20 years, Twinkle mentioned that she did regret the fact that she wasn’t a part of the film seeing the effect that it has on people in the current time. But, she mentioned that if she had been a part of the film, it may not have worked.

While Twinkle went on to be an author later, Karan went ahead and cast Rani Mukerji in Tina’s role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. We all know how that turned out and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai became the biggest blockbuster of Karan’s career. Meanwhile, the bond Karan and Twinkle share is well known across B-town. They are among the popular BFFS in Bollywood and their comfortability was witnessed by the fans when they came together on Koffee With Karan season 5 and Akshay was a part of it too.

