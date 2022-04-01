NOT about BTS’ military service: HYBE clarifies reports on presidential transition committee’s visit

According to an update from South Korea’s incoming presidential transition committee, while the Chairman of the committee, Ahn Cheol Soo, will indeed be visiting HYBE to discuss a range of matters, BTS’ military exemption is not one of the subject matters set for the meeting.

HYBE Labels has reportedly addressed the earlier reports, denying that the main agenda will be BTS’ military exemption. They have also stressed that there is no reason to bring up the subject of BTS’ exemption, and that the group’s members have also expressed their intention to voluntarily fulfil their military service multiple times previously.

A representative from President-elect Yoon Seok Yeol’s transition committee clarified an earlier report via a telephonic statement to South Korean media outlet YTN, confirming that Chairman Ahn Cheol Soo and members of the social welfare and culture division of the transition committee will be visiting HYBE on April 2 in person. At the committee, the primary focus will reportedly be on difficulties faced in the field of the entertainment industry by the pioneer, alongside discussions about the Korean Wave, K-Pop as a whole, as well as what policies can be formed in order to support the industry.

It was previously reported that Chairman Ahn and the presidential transition committee will be visiting HYBE to discuss possible military service exemption for BTS, as well as ways to foster the entertainment industry.

The seven member group is currently in the US for a performance at the Grammy Awards as well as 4 nights of concerts in Las Vegas.

