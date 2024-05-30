‘Not at all’: IVE members’ dumbfounded reactions over ‘boyfriend’ question go viral; fans react

IVE recently made a flashing comeback with their latest mini album, IVE SWITCH. Recently, the members were asked an interesting question about their personal lives and whether they were dating. The dumbfounded reactions from the IVE members over the question garnered a lot of attention from fans.

IVE members give an awkward reaction to the ‘boyfriend’ questions, saying ‘Not at all’

IVE recently had an interview with Billboard’s President Mike Van, who visited South Korea a while ago. The K-pop girl group discussed a lot of things with the Billboard president, from music and hobbies to even flaming questions about dating.

During the interview, Mike Van was talking about her married life when he posed a similar question to the IVE members and asked them if they had boyfriends. To which, the girls laughed out loud with an awkward expressions on their faces while Yujin replied ‘Not at all’.

The reaction made fans laugh as well, and it was an obvious answer under wraps, given the cutthroat standards about K-pop idols' lives and the way they carry themselves in South Korean society.

Meanwhile, Jang Wonyoung shared that she is an introvert at times and likes to spend her off time at home watching movies and relaxing. The members also added that they also like to shop and indulge in tasty food on their off days.

More about IVE and their recent activities

IVE is one of the most popular K-pop girl groups worldwide and is known for its unique concepts and catchy music. IVE’s music has been identified time and again as having special electronic bases, dynamic beats, and addictive lyrics with synth and house layers in most of its songs.

IVE is a six-member girl group: An Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo, of which An Yujin is the leader. They recently dropped their comeback mini album or EP, IVE SWITCH, with two title songs, HEYA and Accendio.

IVE SWITCH was released on April 29, 2024, alongside the HEYA music video. At the same time, the music video for Accendio was unveiled on May 15, 2024, with an interesting magical theme where the members fought for a magic wand.

