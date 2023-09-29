‘Not happy’: Gong Yoo of Guardian: The Lonely and Great God fame shares feeling anxious after drama's success

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God also known as Goblin is one of the hit K-dramas released in 2016. Loved by many, the K-drama has its own base of followers. On a recent episode of a program, Gong Yoo opened up about what it was like for him when the K-drama became a huge success and how he dealt with the fame that came with it for the actor. He revealed feeling anxiety during those times.

Gong Yoo on Guardian: The Lonely and Great God's success

Gong Yoo who achieved fame and stardom with his drama Goblin revealed it only made him feel anxious. Pinggyego's Chuseok special was aired on September 29 where Gong Yoo was asked a few questions like whether he felt anxious upon knowing how well the drama is doing. Gong Yoo responded, "Of course. I'm not sure how you'll take this, but I think I experienced it once in my twenties and once in my thirties." The Goblin star went ahead saying, "I don't think I can explain clearly why I was anxious. For example, 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' did very well, but I wasn't happy. I was happy it did well, but apart from that, there was a time when I felt so empty and I couldn't wake myself up. It's not that the work was hard or that it went well, I wasn't able to enjoy the spotlight when projects were a success."

Gong Yoo shares it was not easy to talk about

Gong Yoo shared that it is not easy to open up and talk about it. He added, "It's hard to say this openly. It should be a time when other people would be so happy they feel like they're floating in the clouds, but if I say that my heart felt strange, it feels like I'm not grateful. After going through a hard time like that, the way I look at people around me changed. I felt like I was more nosy and I didn't want them to go through the same pain.” Gong Yoo played the character of Kim Shin who was a known military doctor from the Goryeo Dynasty but he was labeled as a traitor and killed by the young king.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: IVE, ENHYPEN, Gong Yoo, Park Eun Bin and more share warm greetings with fans for 2023 Chuseok festival