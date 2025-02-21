‘Not here for pleasing’: BLACKPINK's Jennie disses haters in ExtraL MV featuring Doechii; fans shower praise

Jennie released a bold and powerful music video for her latest track ExtraL, featuring American rapper-singer Doechii, on February 21 at 2 p.m. KST (10:30 a.m. IST/12 a.m. EST). It is a part of her debut full-length solo studio album, Ruby. At first glance, the song appears to be a lighthearted and empowering anthem, however, upon closer examination, the lyrics reveal rich symbolism.

The track is a slap on the face of her haters with its witty and hard-hitting lyricism. The lyrics "I'm not here for pleasing the men" can be interpreted as a nod to Jennie's frequent labeling as a 'pick-me' girl by haters. The line "This is for my girls with no sponsor they got they own fundin'" might be indicative of the fact that the BLACKPINK members have set up their individual companies, on their own, likely without any support from YG Entertainment. The line "Said, "F**k your rules," is the mood, damn, right" might also hint at YGE and their strict bindings on its artists.

The phrase "bussin' a new chain" reminds us of the OG K-pop fandom debate which group paved the way and opened the global doors for South Korean pop music. Many anti-fans compare BLACKPINK with the other top K-pop groups, taking a jibe at the girl group. The lines "Can't keep up, what happened to them?" and "You sit too far down on 'em charts to even ask me who's in charge" might be her response to the comparisons with artists whose records the girls have already broken.

"Whole team they gassin' on us" might hint at how other artists watch them with eagle eyes and notice their every move. Not just comparisons with others, Jennie has often faced comparisons with her own past self. "The line "You still on my old work" can be seen as Jennie's response to the constant scrutiny and comparisons she faces, where people continually bring up her past endeavors, whether it's her music genre or fashion sense.

Fans loved the track and heaped praises regarding the same.