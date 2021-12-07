Not just Berlin, THESE Money Heist characters also deserve a spin off series

We bet you still can't believe Money Heist is officially over. The series bid adieu to its fans on December 3 after it aired its finale episode. Although there has been one good news that we heard in the past week and it's that Berlin (Pedro Alonso) is all set to get a spin-off show that will take a look at his journey ended early on in Money Heist. The Professor's older brother is certainly an interesting character and we can't agree more that his colourful persona will make for an interesting show.

Money Heist is one show whose success can't be credited to one actor or character and hence it's not just Berlin, but several other characters who left us with several questions and had us intrigued when it comes to their lives before the heist. So while we are excited about the upcoming show about Berlin, here's a look at the Money Heist characters who also deserve to have their own show.

Nairobi (Alba Flores)

If there's one character whose death still hurts us badly, it is Nairobi. While we know that her character met with a tragic end on the show, there's no harm for makers to explore this powerful female character in a spin-off show of her own. Nairobi has been a fan-favourite and it will be truly amazing to see her journey from before she joined The Professor and his gang on the heist.

Arturo (Enrique Arce)

Sure, he's the most hated man of Money Heist but the talent of actor Enrique Arce on bringing to the screen a character like that has been amazing and we certainly feel there would be nothing more entertaining than to see a black comedy featuring Arturito.

The Professor (Alvaro Morte)

Even though The Professor remains the lead on Money Heist, there's a massive back story to his character and what we need is a spin-off show on his childhood. How did The Professor end up becoming the nerdy self that he is would make for an interesting show. With maybe a voiceover from Morte, the spin-off could delve into his teenage years with a fresh-faced Spanish star in lead.

Oslo (Roberto García) and Helsinki (Darko Perić)

In the series, we have seen Oslo and his cousin Helsinki act as hired guns and muscle during the heist. In their introduction to the show, it is revealed that the characters fought in the Balkan Wars together. While Oslo's character dies in Money Heist, a separate show could give us an action-filled ride of the cousins during their wartime adventures.

Which character according to you deserves a spin-off show? Share your views with us in the comments below.

