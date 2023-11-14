Not Mirzapur, The Family Man or Scam 1992, but THIS show has become most most-watched Indian web series

From Permanent Roommates Season 2, to Sacred Games and The Family Man, the OTT platforms have been left abuzz with the release of some captivating web series over the years. Recently, a list of the most watched Indian web series was released and the show that bagged the first spot has overtaken several anticipated shows including Mirzapur and Panchayat.

Keep reading to know which show has bagged the first spot.

This Indian web series has become the most watched Indian web show with 37 million views

As per a list released by Ormax Media earlier this year, Farzi, which marked Shahid Kapoor’s debut on the OTT platform, turned out to be the most-watched Indian web series, beating other highly anticipated projects including Mirzapur and The Family Man.

Notably, the industry tracking agency released a list of the top 10 most watched Indian web shows, analyzing their views over a single season. According to the list, Farzi garnered 37 million (3.7 crore) views. A report by DNA also quoted industry insiders saying that in the following months, the views would have surpassed the 4 crore line.

More about the listed most-watched web series

While Farzi turned out to be at number one, the show was followed by Rudra: The Edge of Darkness with 35 million views. Furthermore, the second seasons of Mirzapur and Panchayat garnered spots in the list with 32 million and 29.6 million views respectively.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors stood at the fifth position with 29.1 million views. Other web series in the list included The Family Man Season 2, The Night Manager, Taaza Khabar, The Great Indian Murder, and Scam 1992.

Want to know more about Farzi? Let’s find out

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Farzi marked Shahid Kapoor’s debut in the OTT space. Helmed by Raj and DK, the show dives deep into the world of counterfeit cash.

Also starring Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna and Kay Kay Menon, the plot of the web series is centered around an artist, who decides to use his family’s printing press for an unusual venture, which is to make fake money. The crime-comedy series is utterly engrossing and makes for highly bingeable viewing.

