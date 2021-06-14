Not once, not twice, SEVENTEEN is making history with over 1 million sales thrice!

SEVENTEEN's third regular album "An Ode" sold over one million copies!

SEVENTEEN is set to make a comeback on Friday, June 18 at 6 pm KST. Part of their 2021 Power of Love project, Your Choice, will begin to fill this year with honest and colorful feelings of love. The boys will sing about the various moments of love that can be encountered in life and solve the dilemma between love and friendship. A little over a week before this release, on June 10, Gaon Chart released a list of albums that have cumulative sales exceeding one million copies. Right on top the list is SEVENTEEN's third regular album An Ode released in September 2019.

Previously, the boys made headlines for selling over a million copies twice; for their seventh extended play Heng:garæ, released on June 22, 2020, and for ; [Semicolon], the special extended play released four months after the prior on October 19, 2020.

Considering these, An Ode became the 13-member boy group's third album to gain them the title of million sellers. Since SEVENTEEN has set impressive records with each album, people are paying attention to whether they will become a quadruple million seller with their upcoming album, Your Choice.

Credits :News1

