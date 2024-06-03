Not Others actress Jeon Hye Jin confirmed to lead new K-drama Riding Life by Flower of Evil director

Jeon Hye Jin is all set to return to the K-drama land after almost a year. In 2023, July, she made her last small-screen appearance in Not Others. Following the demise of her husband late actor Lee Sun Kyun, the actress has been mourning the heartbreaking turn of events ever since. Hence fans are seeing her comeback with a lot of warmth and excitement.

Jeon Hye Jin to lead new K-drama Riding Life about family helmed by Flower of Evil director

On June 3, Jeon Hye Jin’s agency HODU&U Entertainment confirmed through Dispatch that the actress has bagged a lead role in a new drama titled Riding Life.

She will be taking on the character of Lee Jeong Eun. Her agency urged fans to show her utmost support for this new drama. According to reports, the work is currently in production with the goal of premiering it next year.

The new drama Riding Life will unfold an exhilarating saga depiction of the interpersonal relationships between family members. The work will be helmed by director Kim Cheol Kyu who is renowned for Celebrity (2023), Flower of Evil (2020), Mother (2018), Chicago Typewriter (2017), and more K-dramas.

The additional cast and programming platform are being discussed currently and will soon be revealed.

More about Jeon Hye Jin's latest activities

This new drama marks Jeon Hye Jin’s return to the small screen after about a year. Last, she appeared in Park Sung Hoon and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung-led drama Not Others. Premiered on July 17, 2023, this series featured him as Kim Eun Mi, a single mother and physical therapist.

In December 2023, her husband the Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun passed away tragically, sending shockwaves through the industry. Following this unfortunate incident, Jeon Hye Jin went into mourning. The actress faced another tragic loss when in March 2024, her father-in-law also passed away.

As she resumes activities after a long hiatus and suffering, fans are sending warm support her way.

Meanwhile, she is also set to release a new comical action film titled Cross, which also stars Hwang Jung Min and Yum Jung Ah. Following its shooting wrap in 2022, the movie was gearing up for a theatrical release but was postponed. Now, it is in discussion to meet the audience through Netflix.

