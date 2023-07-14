Not Others: SNSD’s Sooyoung, Jeon Hye Jin, Park Sung Hoon and Ahn Jae Woo are hilarious in highlight trailer

On July 13, a highlight video of Not Others that lasted three minutes was made available, raising expectations for the first episode. Jeon Hye Jin, playing mother Kim Eun Mi, and Choi Sooyoung, playing cold daughter Kim Jin Hee, have amusing conversations in the video. Here, the stunning and new romance in the existence of the mother and daughter is shown. The first episode will be out on July 17.

SNSD’s Sooyoung, Jeon Hye Jin, Park Sung Hoon, Ahn Jae Wook starrer Not Others:

In the highlight video, in addition to the extraordinary chemistry of Kim Eun Mi and Kim Jin Hee, the two ladies' secretive romantic environment is displayed. First and foremost, Park Sung Hoon's portrayal of Eun Jae Won and his relationship with Kim Jin Hee as "enemies meeting again." Regardless of Eun Jae Won's admonition, Kim Jin Hee, who needs to say something, doesn't focus on him and constantly counters him, which in the long run grows into a silly squabble. The watchers are interested with regards to what sort of episode will cause the connection between the two individuals, who have been continually quarreling, change. In addition, viewers are charmed by Kim Eun Mi and Park Jin Hong (Ahn Jae Wook)'s dreamlike setting. Kim Eun Mi admitted, "I told you to pretend to not know me in front of the hospital," and despite her retaliation against Park Jin Hong, she admitted her true feelings, saying, "I’m annoyed when I see you, but I’m curious when I can't see you."

Not Others:

Finally, alongside Kim Eun Mi's remark, "How frequently an outsider is better than a relative?," the question, "Shall we continue to live our lives as strangers?" appears. It is words that speak to the message that the drama is trying to convey and the kind of story that "Not Others" will tell. We are so anticipating the main episodes of 'Not Others', which contains serious tension, tomfoolery, and, surprisingly, a good message, which was concised in only 3 minutes. The first episode will be out on July 17.

