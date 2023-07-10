Not Others: SNSD’s Sooyoung, Park Sung Hoon and others have different life goals in new character posters

On July 10, ENA shared character posters for Not Others featuring Choi Sooyoung, Park Sung Hoon, Jeon Hye Jin and Ahn Jae Wook and they displayed their starkly different personalities. The drama follows a mother-daughter duo where the former person is childish and sweet while the latter is more cold and practical in nature. The drama will be released on July 17.

Not Others’ character posters:

The character posters for Kim Eun Mi (Jeon Hye Jin), Kim Jin Hee (Choi Soo Young), Park Jin Hong (Ahn Jae Wook), and Eun Jae Won (Park Sung Hoon), the four main characters who will lead Not Others, were released. It created interest as the viewers could get a brief look at the cool and wonderful colors of the show as well as the narrative of each person who has a different outlook on life. Kim Eun Mi has a youthful spirit for a woman her age. Dressed in simple clothes, she enjoys the joys of life. She is definitely not an ordinary mother! Her daughter Kim Jin Hee is the polar opposite. The poster she has no smile and looks as if she has suspicions about the people around her, which comes with the job of being an officer. She is cold yet bold in her way of approaching people. Park Jin Hong is a mysterious man who comes into the life of Kim Eun Mi. While his warm smile seems inviting, there are some things the viewers and the rest of the cast don’t know about him. Lastly, Eun Jae Won is Kim Jin Hee’s senior at the police academy as well as her boss at the police station. His sad eyes and grim expression hints that there is something going on in his life.

Not Others:

ENA previously released the stills for the drama. Kim Jin Hee and Eun Jae Won's daily routine at the police station can be seen in the still cut image. A downgraded police station is where the senior and junior members of the police force meet, making people curious about the circumstance that Kim Jin Hee and Eun Jae Won are in because they appear to be out of breath and staring somewhere with serious expressions in the first image. As a police officer and as her mother's eldest daughter, Kim Jin Hee is a trustworthy and responsible character.

