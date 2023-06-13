Not Others: SNSD’s Sooyoung, The Glory’s Park Sung Hoon and others participate in script reading session

Genie television's original Not Others, which is going to be delivered on July 17th, recounts the tale of a whimsical mother and her mature daughter living respectively. It is a touching comedy-drama about a mother and her daughter. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Lee Min Woo, who directed Cinderella and the Four Knights, and Min Seon Ae, who boasts delicate writing skills, are focusing their attention.

Not Others:

The scene of the script reading of Not Others was made public on June 13th. That day, actors and production staff included Jeon Hye Jin, Choi Sooyoung, Ahn Jae Wook, and Park Sung Hoon. They did an excellent job of capturing the characters' passion and vigor in the drama, keeping viewers excited for the series. Specifically, it is said that chuckling didn't stop at the content perusing with interesting lines. First, Jeon Hye Jin is a physical therapist who works as Eunmi. She is a single mother of a 29-year-old daughter who is still pretty and happy. In the drama, Eunmi plays a unique character who deviates from her usual repertoire of roles and has a cheerful and outspoken personality. Jeon Hye Jin, who has done an outstanding job so far in a number of dramas and films, is going to present her cool, vibrant acting.

Choi Sooyoung and Park Sung Hoon:

Choi Sooyoung's assumes the part of 'Jinhee', the patrol team leader of the police division, who critically needs to get serious about the juvenile mother as opposed to the case, which additionally drew consideration. In the drama, Jinhee plays the role of her immature mother Eunmi's guardian, butler, and partner. She expresses her admiration for her mother with great care. It was when everybody fell head over heels for Jinhee, which brought out Choi Sooyoung's happy and cool character. Park Sung Hoon, assumed the job of Jaewon, the overseer of the Namchon police division, whose life changes when he meets an individual named Jinhee at the downgraded police office. Park Sung Hoon has a rough and sensitive personality on the outside, but on the inside, he draws attention to various aspects of Jaewon with warmth and care. Park Sung Hoon, who has portrayed Kang Jae Joon in the Netflix series The Glory and radiated a strong presence through strong acting in each work, is curious about his new acting transformation in Not Others.

