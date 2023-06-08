Not Others: SNSD’s Sooyoung, The Glory’s Park Sung Hoon starrer confirmed to premiere on THIS date

On Jun 8, ENA’s upcoming slice of life webtoon-based drama Not Others confirmed the main cast and the premiere of the drama. The main cast has Jun Hyejin, Choi Sooyoung, Ahn Jae Wook and Park Sung Hoon. The drama has been confirmed to premiere on July 17. It tells the story of a mature daughter living with a childish mother. Expectations were raised because of the perfect cast for the drama, which is based on the popular webtoon of the same name.

Jun Hyejin and Sooyoung’s roles:

In the drama, Jun Hyejin has a 29-year-old daughter and is a single mother, but she still has a pretty girl crush on physical therapist Eun Mi. Jun Hyejin, who has excelled in a variety of roles, intends to play an unstoppable and likable real-life mother character. Choi Sooyoung plays Jin Hee, the patrol team leader of the local police department. In the drama, an incident is more important to Jin Hee than an immature mother. Choi Sooyoung, who has gotten good reviews for every one of her dramas with her unending enthusiasm for acting and now will woo the viewers with her cool tsundere daughter character this time.

Ahn Jae Wook and Park Sung Hoon’s roles:

Ahn Jae Wook plays Jin Hong, an otolaryngologist who seeks after another life and a puzzling man who unexpectedly shows up before Eunmi one day. We are intrigued by Ahn Jae Wook's portrayal of Jin Hong, the mysterious character who believes and sees. Jaewon, the director of the Namchon police box, is played by Park Sunghoon. His life is turned upside down when he meets a bomber named Jin Hee at the downgraded police box. Park Sunghoon, who had a goosebumps-inducing performance in the Netflix series The Glory, initially appears to be cold; however, he transforms into a charming man who has a deeper and more straightforward personality than anyone else. Ahn Jae Wook and Park Sunghoon, who are with them, add enjoyment to the drama by appearing from exciting sentiment to heart-pounding sentiment with Jun Hyejin and Choi Sooyoung, individually.

