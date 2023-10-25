'Not our company's artist': YG Entertainment responds to drug abuse allegations against BIGBANG's G-Dragon

On October 25, it was reported that BIGBANG member G-Dragon had been booked for violating the narcotic laws of South Korea. This follows the recent case of actor Lee Sun Kyun who has also been booked for the same. The rapper had also been charged with cannabis use in May 2011. His former agency YG Entertainment gave a statement regarding the issue. Here is what they had to say.

YG Entertainment states that it is difficult to make an official statement

G-Dragon had been a part of YG Entertainment since his debut with BIGBANG in 2006. He had been with the label up until his exclusive contract with the company expired in June 2023. Regarding the recent accusations against G-Dragon, the agency made a statement. YG Entertainment said that since G-Dragon is not an artist under their label, it is hard for them to make an official statement.

Regarding the case, the police have said that the case is still under investigation so they cannot give out many details. They also confirmed that G-Dragon's case is separate from Lee Sun Kyun's case and are not related.

G-Dragon's previous narcotics case in 2011

G-Dragon was investigated for cannabic usage in 2011 while he was in Japan. The rapper in his statement had said that an unknown person had handed him the cannabis which looked like a cigarette. He continued and added that it did smell different and that he had only smoked a little. Since G-Dragon was a first-time offender and did not smoke much, his case was considered and his sentence was suspended. Later, he also publicly apologized in Healing Camp.

G-Dragon is a well-respected and revered artist and is known not only for his rap but also for music, fashion, lyrics and more. Since his debut with BIGBANG, he has made a mark for himself on the entertainment industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon booked on drug abuse charges; Report