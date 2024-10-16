NOT Seunghan but Trainee A's James spotted at wreath display against ex-RIIZE member? Fan claims to have found proof

Seunghan’s sudden departure from RIIZE has caused much speculation and has become the most talked-about topic in the industry. Following his exit, the K-pop idol was seen walking past the condolence wreaths outside SM Entertainment. However, it turns out that it was not the K-pop idol but instead a trainee.

On October 12, 2024, fans claimed that Seunghan was seen walking past condolence wreaths before the official announcement of his departure from the group. However, it has been revealed that the person was not Seunghan but Trainee A’s James. It became a huge discussion among fans and online communities but now the instance has finally been cleared of any confusion.

On October 13, 2024, Wizard Production announced that Seunghan had officially decided to leave the group following the public backlash and he also posted a handwritten letter explaining the situation. The singer revealed that after carefully reflecting on the situation, he made the decision to leave the group permanently to avoid causing any further harm to his former members. He explained that he didn’t want his return to negatively impact the relationship between RIIZE and their fans, BRIIZE.

In August 2023, Seunghan of RIIZE faced controversy when photos surfaced online showing him kissing a teenage girlfriend in a motel, which caused a stir among fans. Additionally, a video of him smoking, taken before his debut, further fueled the issue, as many found his behavior inappropriate despite being of legal age. These incidents led to protests and backlash, particularly from Korean fans, which contributed to his temporary hiatus from the group.

RIIZE is a newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment that is comprised of seven members in total, and they are as follows: Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton. The group made their debut in 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar, which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Memories. In the same year, they also made a comeback with the single Talk Sexy.

