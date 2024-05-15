K-pop is a growing phenomenon that has been taking over the world one song at a time. Groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, TXT, and SEVENTEEN have been gaining immense popularity not just in South Korea but worldwide for their music and performances. Moreover, the particular genre of music is becoming a new norm and has managed to become part of people’s everyday lives.

Nevertheless, the K-pop industry keeps evolving where the groups release experimental music, new concepts, and unique performances with every comeback. Moreover, the newly debuted groups also have a special quality in them which makes them stand out from the rest.

Just like that one of the most different and distinctive K-pop groups which made their debut and stunned the world is PLAVE. The group is the first virtual K-pop boy band to ever make their debut.

PLAVE gains the most streams in 24 hours for their album

Formed by Vlast, the K-pop boy band certainly became the talk of the town. And to everyone's surprise, PLAVE is the group that managed to surpass K-pop's some of the biggest names to gain the title of the artist with the most streamed album on the South Korean music platform MelOn in the first 24 hours.

It is quite an achievement for the group, as it showcases how excited and eager people are to listen to the group’s new music. Moreover, it also indicates the large fan following that PLAVE has, which already makes them K-pop stars.

With a total of 6,044,300 streams for their second mini-album, ASTERUM: 134-1, the K-pop group now stands tall in the first position under the list of K-pop groups with the most streams in the first 24 hours of release on MelOn in 2024.

The second spot on the list is taken by NCT DREAM, who released their new album DREAM()SCAPE and received 3,914,200 streams. With a total of 3,704,500 streams, TXT takes third place for their new album minisode 3: TOMORROW. ZEROBASEONE’s album You Had Me At Hello gained 2,088,200 streams and took the fourth spot. Last but not least, IVE takes the fifth position with their new album, IVE SWITCH, which garnered 1,611,200 streams.

More about the virtual K-pop band, PLAVE

PLAVE, the virtual K-pop boy band, is composed of five members, which include Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho, and Hamin. The group officially made their debut on March 12, 2023, with the single album, Asterum. According to Plave’s concept of the group, Asterum is a place between Caelum and Terra where they engage and meet up with their well-wishers and fans.

The group stood out with their first EP, Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come, when it reached a million streams within less than 24 hours, giving them a position in the Melon Hall of Fame. Moreover, they also received a well-deserved nomination for Rookie of the Year at the Melon Music Awards 2023. Moreover, their second EP, Asterum: 134-1, sold over five hundred thousand copies, and the title track, Way 4 Luv, won two Korean music show awards.

The group celebrated their first anniversary on March 12, 2024, via a live stream on their YouTube channel. Moreover, a pop-up store named WAY 4 LUV was also set up in celebration of their one-year debut in the K-pop industry.

Furthermore, the group also held their first fan concert in April 2024 at the Olympic Hall, in Seoul, South Korea. Titled Hello, Asterum!, the pre-sale tickets for the concert sold out within just 10 minutes of their release. The K-pop group is currently preparing to release new music in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Kang Dong Won, Lee Mi Sook, Lee Moo Saeng, and others showcase unique characters in The Plot's trailer