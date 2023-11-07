Not Very Strong But Charming Violent Crimes Unit: Kim Dong Wook joins Park Se Wan for lead role in new drama

Kim Dong Wook known for his roles in shows like Coffee Prince, My Perfect Stranger, Shooting Stars and more will soon be seen in an upcoming crime comedy K-drama. The SBS K-drama is titled Not Very Strong But Charming Violent Crimes Unit. Kim Dong Wool will be returning to the comedy genre K-drama on the small screen in five years. He will be seen alongside Park Se Wan in the lead role.

Kim Dong Wook confirmed to lead new SBS K-drama

On November 7, Kim Dong Wook's agency KEYEAST made a confirmation of this new update. The agency shared that Kim Dong Wook gave a heads-up to star in the upcoming SBS drama. His new role is being highly anticipated and capturing more attention among viewers.

Kim Dong Wook will be playing the role of a character named Dongbang Yoo Bin. He is the head of Songwon Police Station's homicide unit. His character possesses excellent athletic ability, along with being tall and intelligent. Dongbang Yoo Bin rejected the permanent professorship opportunity at a famous university and returned to South Korea to head the homicide squad which has a reputation of ranking last in the country when it comes to arrest rate.

Previously actress Park Se Wan was confirmed to play the role of female lead in the new SBS drama. Her agency Ghost Studio shared a confirmation for the same. The actress was recently seen in the Netflix show Doona! and has done projects like School 2017, I'm Not a Robot, and more.

About Not Very Strong But Charming Violent Crimes Unit

SBS's Not Very Strong But Charming Violent Crimes Unit is a crime comedy genre K-drama. The upcoming K-drama depicts the story of South Korea's last-ranked homicide squad which is joined by the most elite homicide squad chief Dongbang Yoo Bin to work towards making it the strongest team. It was written by Lee Young Chul of the High Kick series and The Best Hit fame and by Lee Kwang Jae of Potato Star 2013QR3. The new crime comedy genre K-drama is aiming for a release date in the first half of 2024.

