‘Now I can cry louder’: Adivi Sesh shares screenshot of Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s father's message as Major turns 2

Adivi Sesh’s blockbuster film, Major, has completed two years since its release in theaters. The film played a life-altering role in his career. Taking the opportunity to celebrate the same, the actor shared a heartfelt note on his social media today (June 3). Read on to know more.

Adivi Sesh shares a heartfelt note on X; says he is grateful to the entire team of Major

Today marks a special day for all of Adivi Sesh's fans, as his last blockbuster film, Major, has completed two years since its release. The film, released in 2022, emerged as a huge commercial success at the box office and received a positive response from critics.

Today, the Dongata actor took to this X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a special note for the entire film team who helped to achieve the dream project together.

He wrote. "#MAJOR, 2 years of the most important film of my life. 2 years since Uncle - Sandeep sirs Father put the following status. It was and is The greatest compliment we could've received. I am eternally grateful to the entire team. Everybody From Mahesh sir & Namrata Ma'am to director Sashikiran Tikka, from Abburi sir to the Editors, from Anurag to Sharat to Sandeep sir's parents, the ENTIRE Universe conspired and helped us bring this dream together. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Jai Hind

Adivi Sesh's Twitter post:

Major is the biopic that follows the life of Indian Army officer Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, from his childhood to his heroic actions during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

What's next for Adivi Sesh?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adivi Sesh is gearing up for two pan-Indian films set for release in 2025. The first one is Dacoit, where Sesh will be seen opposite Shruti Haasan.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, who has previously worked as the director of photography for Kshanam and Goodachari. Besides, the Evaru actor is also filming Goodachari 2. The sequel to Goodachari (released in 2018) marks his return to the espionage genre alongside Banita Sandhu and Emraan Hashmi.

As per TOI, speaking about Goodachari 2, Adivi Sesh said, “It’s the biggest film of my career. We just finished a big schedule in the Rann of Kutch. We’re sparing no effort to ensure the best output''.

The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments.

