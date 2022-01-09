'Now, We Are Breaking Up' ends at number 1 in time slot; 'Snowdrop' witnessed a slight decline in ratings

On January 8, SBS' 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' starring Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong ended with stable viewership ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the series scored an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent, making it the most-watched drama in its time slot.

'Now We Are Breaking Up' was also the most-watched drama of Saturday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average rating of 3.5 percent. On the other hand, JTBC’s 'Snowdrop' dipped to an average nationwide rating of 2.6 percent for its latest episode. But despite this, the drama's production company sees a surge in the stock price. According to the latest update by The Chosun Ilbo, the stock price for J Content Tree, whose parent company Climax Studios, the production company behind 'Snowdrop' have seen a 15 percent increase in its stock price.

Analysts believe the surge in J Content Tree's stock price reflects the fact that despite the controversy, Snowdrop's viewership ratings are rising and the drama is receiving positive reviews on Disney+ Hotstar. The ratings have improved since the initial episodes. In addition, Flix Patrol, announced the drama ranked number 1 in 4 out of 5 countries including Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea.

