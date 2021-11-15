Now, We Are Breaking Up Ep 1 & 2 RECAP: A mysterious past binds Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong's fate together

by Anwaya Mane   |  Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:40 AM IST  |  4.9K
   
The official poster for 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'
The official poster for 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' (Pic credit - SBS Drama)
Advertisement

Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong starrer 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' achieved the highest viewership ratings of any Friday-Saturday drama to air last weekend. The first episode of the new series scored an average nationwide rating of 6.4 percent and a peak of 8.4 percent for its episode. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' is a realistic tale about love, relationships and breakups in a modern and contemporary setting of fashion. Song Hye Kyo plays Ha Young Eun, the fashion lead at the firm 'The One', while Jang Ki Yong plays 'Yoon Jae Guk' a wealthy, freelance photographer whose paths cross each other.

To give our readers a brief recap of what happened (spoilers ahead) - Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk meet at a fashion show and spend a passionate night together in their first encounter. Ha Young Eun leaves without disclosing her name and identity to Yoon Jae Guk. Seok Do Hoon (Kim Joo Heon), the CEO of a fashion PR agency and Yoon Jae Guk's friend returns to South Korea to secure a sponsorship deal with iconic fashion brand, Olivier. Head of the brand, Olivier de Saint Sauveur. Ha Young Eun and her team have their eyes set on partnering with Olivier.

But as K-drama Gods would have wanted, Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk bump into each other again, unaware that a mysterious past binds them as well. Post their blind date, Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk keep meeting each other for work. A besotted Yoon Jae Guk even bails her out of a tricky situation and Ha Young Eun tries her best not to allow herself to feel any emotion for Yoon Jae Guk. Yoon Jae Guk tells her that he is leaving for Paris and that she may never see him again. She quickly pecks him on his lips but moves away before anything further sparks between them. He is confused and startled but respects her stance and backs off.

After the event, Yoon Jae Guk is told the real identity of Ha Young Eun. He cancels his flight for Paris and decides to stay in Seoul to confirm something about Ha Young Eun's past. The mysterious past that binds their fates.

Here are the top 4 moments from the first weekend of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' :

1. Ha Young Eun and Jang Ki Yong's passionate night -

2. The second (first encounter) -

3. The goodbye kiss -

4. The plot twist we want to get this love story going -

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join

ALSO READ: Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong starrer 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' premieres to amazing viewership ratings

Did you watch the drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is Now, We Are Breaking Up releasing?
Now, We Are Breaking Up will premiere on November 12 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).
Advertisement
Credits: SBS Drama

Comments
User Avatar