'Now, We Are Breaking Up' Ep 11, 12 & 13 RECAP: Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong's love heading towards victory?

Time flies and how we are steadily inching towards the finale episodes of Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong starrer 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'. The modern romance drama focuses on love, relationships and breakups in the contemporary world of glamour and fashion. A chance meeting leads to a full-fledged romance between Song Hye Kyo's Ha Young Eun and Jang Ki Yong's Yoon Jae Guk. With only three more episodes to go, will their love head to victory?

In episode 11, Yoon Jae Guk tells Ha Young Eun that he wants them to be together for a long time and never break up (are they hinting at something?) Ha Young Eun then poses another question: after ticking everything off, should they break up? Meanwhile, all the employees at 'The One' are worried because their company is on the brink of being sold, causing a major concern amongst the employees, CEO Hwang denies this to his daughter Hwang Chi Sook (Choi Jee Seo), who can obviously see through his charade.

Their respective mothers are unhappy with their relationship. While, Yoon Jae Guk's mother accuses Ha Young Eun of being from a lower social standing than them, Ha Young Eun's mother fires back accusing Yoon Jae Guk of being the family illegitimate child. Yoon Jae Guk and Ha Young Eun split up to collect their wayward mothers.

Ha Young Eun and Hwang Chi Sook are preparing to give Chi Sook a good, deserving farewell. Yoon Jae Guk realises that his mother had emotionally blackmailed Ha Young Eun to break up with him and fired her for her behaviour. He goes and hugs Ha Young Eun, telling her how much their relationship means to him.

Episode 12 was emotional. On the other side, Ha Young Eun and her team were preparing for SONO’s pop-up shop in Paris. And a due diligence team raid wasn’t the thing they were hoping to see in the office. Jeon Mi Sook, Ha Young Eun and Hwang Chi Sook's best friend who is battling cancer, declares she has planned to do everything she wanted to do both for herself and her loved ones in the limited time she had left. Ha Young Eun and Hwang Chi Sook make one of Jeon Mi Sook’s dreams come true by giving her a chance to return to the runway. Being a former model, she knows the ropes too well and strikes a confident pose on the runway, earning claps and cheering from her friends. They also get slightly teary-eyed watching Mi Sook on the runway.

In Episode 13, Yoon Jae Guk asks Ha Young Eun if she wants to move with him to Paris permanently. But with her parent's divorce, the company getting sold and her team falling out, she can't just abandon everything and run away. She reads her mother's letter on why she wants to divorce their father and her heart breaks for her mother. The fashion show becomes a huge success for SONO and The One and Ha Young Eun and team are hoping to put their brand back in the game! Will Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk's love win at the end? Tune in to the next three episodes this weekend.

