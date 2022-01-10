'Now, We Are Breaking Up' Ep 14, 15 & 16 RECAP: Is this a new start for Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong?

Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong starrer 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' finally comes to an end! The charming romance workplace drama centred around love, relationships and breakups in the glamour and fashion industry! Song Hye Kyo plays the ambitious, level-headed Ha Young Eun who doesn't believe in love and relationships. Jang Ki Yong stars as Yoon Jae Guk, a wealthy freelance photographer who is fascinated by Ha Young Eun and pursues, both unaware of the shocking past that binds them together.

Ha Young Eun struggles to choose between her career in South Korea or a once-in-a-lifetime job offer in Paris. Her dream ten years ago to work in a famous company in Paris came back, but she least expected it. Before she dies due to illness, Jeon Mi Sook (Park Hyo Joo) wants nothing but to give her family a good life. Mi Sook's husband begged for her forgiveness after knowing the affair he had with Seo Min Kyung.

Yoon Jae Guk found out Ha Young Eun received an offer from Olivier in Paris. It was a great opportunity for him to convince her once again to come with him to Paris and start a new life together. However, Ha Young Eun declines the offer because she has her own definition of success, and that is to work with the people she cherishes the most. Meanwhile, CEO Hwang acknowledged Ha Young Eun's hard work and sincerity, which made him decide to give the authority to Ha Young Eun to operate and handle Sono on her own since she worked hard to establish and save the brand for years. However, Yoon Jae Guk still wants Ha Young Eun to come with him to Paris but she was already sure of staying. He bought two plane tickets and showed them to her.

Ha Young Eun's parents decided to divorce. However, while they were in the process of divorce, both of them felt guilty and realized they still care for each other. Yoon Jae Guk has decided to go to Paris. His mother visits him at his apartment and asked to have her photo taken by him. They also had their first picture together, which signals the start of their good relationship as mother and son. Meanwhile, Hwang Chi Sook finally cleared her misunderstanding with Seok Do Hoon and they continued to stay at each other's side.

Ha Young Eun surprises everyone when she handed in her resignation letter and decides to pursue another path in her career. After she packed her things, Ha Young Eun went to the airport to see Yoon Jae Guk. She decided not to go to Paris and explained that even though they would separate, her love for him would remain the same.

After her long fight with cancer, Jeon Mi Sook died in peace and abandoned her family and friends. Ha Young Eun and Hwang Chi Sook were devastated to say goodbye to their dear friend.

After establishing SONO, Ha Young Eun decides to turn over all the work to her team and colleagues who helped her in maintaining the brand. Though it was hard for everyone, they nevertheless accepted Ha Young Eun's decision to do what was best for her and what would make her happy. Years after Jeon Mi Sook (Park Hyo Joo) died, Kwak Soo Ho (Yoon Na Moo) started to adjust to his life as a single parent. He followed the advice his wife told him before, may it be in household chores or about their daughter.

Ha Young Eun starts from scratch again in making new connections and future business partners, but it was not easy. She encounters struggles to make an impression with her new brand. But with the help and loyalty of her colleagues, Ha Young Eun was able to gain support for her start-up.

Hwang Chi Hyung (EXO's Sehun) and Jung So Young (Ha Young) surprised her when they quit their job at SONO and decide to work full-time with her. They were determined and turned Ha Young Eun's walk-in closet into their new office! After Yoon Jae Guk arrived in Paris, he was back to his old routine as a famous and talented photographer. He fulfilled his dream to have his works showcased in an exhibit. There were still moments that reminded him of Ha Young Eun, but all of those were happy memories.

One day, among all the big companies who wanted to work with him, he received an invitation from South Korea and asked him if he could come to the upcoming Busan Fashion Week. He got excited yet worried once again upon arriving in Seoul. Yoon Jae Guk felt nostalgic when he reached Busan. Everything reminded him of how he met Ha Young Eun in the same event years ago.

While touring the city, there was a part of him longing to see Ha Young Eun again. And just like how fate works, the two cross paths, not anymore as strangers but two individuals longing for each other and ready to have a fresh start.

