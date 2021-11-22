Now, We Are Breaking Up Ep 3 & 4 RECAP: Song Hye Kyo, EXO's Sehun & Jang Ki Yong caught in a love triangle?

Going steady on the rating meter, Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong starrer 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' rose to an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent, defending its title as the most-watched drama in its time slot. In the previous episodes, Ha Young Eun (Song Hye Kyo) and Yoon Jae Guk (Jang Ki Yong) hook up one night, unbeknownst to one another that they have a mysterious thread of the past binding them together. Yoon Jae Guk is intrigued by Ha Young Eun who treats it like a 'passing affair'. The two cross paths and Yoon Jae Guk's timely presence bails her out of a tricky situation, intrigued by her past, he confronts her of a certain 'Yoon Soo Wan' and Ha Young Eun freezes at the mere mention of his name.

To give our readers a brief recap of what happened in episodes 3 and 4 (spoilers ahead) - In a flashback sequence, it is revealed that Ha Young Eun and Yoon Soo Wan were in a serious relationship, while she was a fashion student in Paris. Ha Young Eun's face twitches at the mere mention of his name but refuses to answer Yoon Jae Guk despite his repeated attempts at making Ha Young Eun confess.

Later that night, a fully inebriated Hwang Chi Sook, Seok Do Hoon, Kwak Su Ho, and Yoon Jae Guk turn up at Ha Young Eun's home. It is revealed that Yoon Soo Wan was to meet Ha Young Eun that day and that he died in a car accident, which is not known to Ha Young Eun, who thinks he cut ties with her abruptly. She tells Yoon Jae Guk that she is trying to break up with the misery and self-pity she felt that night ever since. Later that night, when others leave, Yoon Jae Guk returns to her apartment, they kiss passionately, bringing the brimming sexual tension to actualization.

At work, Ha Young Eun is dealing with a major professional crisis and of course, Yoon Jae Guk is there to offer sweet support to her. His natural charisma reminds her of Yoon Soo Wan and he finally reveals to her that they were in fact brothers, much to Ha Young Eun's utter surprise. She is shattered and allows herself to mourn her ex-boyfriend's tragic death. Even though she has a cold and stoic exterior, her brewing feelings for Yoon Jae Guk are threatening to expose her soft-heartedness.

We are also introduced to Hwang Chi Hyung (EXO's Sehun), in his first major acting role of this scale. Hwang Chi Hyung is Hwang Chi Sook's younger brother, who joins the company in compliance with his father's wishes as Ha Young Eun’s design team as her newest employee. He is charming, playful, and amiable and seems to have a crush on Ha Young Eun! Will this lead to a potential love triangle between Hwang Chi Hyung, Ha Young Eun, and Yoon Jae Guk? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Here are the top 4 moments from the second-weekend telecast of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up':

1. All hail EXO's Sehun-

Mvs Now We Are Breaking Up HWANG CHIHYUNG pic.twitter.com/CfXsl4VBVz — Movie Menfess (moviemenfes) November 20, 2021

2. The ethereal Song Hye Kyo-

Appreciation tweet for #SongHyeKyo and her eternal beauty in now we are breaking up pic.twitter.com/r9ZDFrfEMB #Happiness (ilovek_dramas) November 19, 2021

3. Heartbreaking-

This scene stopped me from thinking of them not ending up together. The title "Now, we are breaking up" is not meant for Gae Guk, but for his past lover, who turned out to Me. J's late brother. #NowWeAreBreakingUpEp2 pic.twitter.com/nmU5C0QcEr — Saranghaeyo Oppa (SaranghaeyOppaa) November 14, 2021

4. Fated to be-

Literally every ending of

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' each episode! Them in front of each other. pic.twitter.com/iiIlliAryR — isLOVE! IU5(LILAC) (LizAlberio) November 21, 2021

ALSO READ: Now, We Are Breaking Up Ep 1 & 2 RECAP: A mysterious past binds Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong's fate together

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.