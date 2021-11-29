Now, We Are Breaking Up Ep 5 & 6 RECAP: Song Hye Kyo's forgotten past comes knocking at her door?

'Now, We Are Breaking Up' is certainly gaining a favourable response from the fans and the ratings are proof of that. The latest episode of the romance drama scored an average nationwide rating of 7.6 percent. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' was also the most-watched miniseries of the night among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average rating of 3.2 percent.

In episode 5, Yoon Jae Guk (Jang Ki Yong) wants Ha Young Eun (Song Hye Kyo) to break up with painful memories of her past and start a new chapter of their fateful romance with him. Meanwhile, it seems like Hwang Chi Hyung (Sehun) has a soft spot for Ha Young Eun, affectionately calling her noona and helping her out in whichever way he can. He also seems possessive of her and warns Yoon Jae Guk to keep his distance, which Yoon Jae Guk finds very amusing. Yoon Jae Guk saves Ha Young Eun's father from a fraudulent situation and confesses that he was the same person who clicked that image, which Ha Young Eun loves so much and has romantic feelings towards her. Ha Young Eun is touched by his words but tries her best not to show her inner emotional turmoil on her face.

In episode 6, Ha Young Eun's sketches for her upcoming fashion collection were stolen by Oh In A (Song Yoo Hyun). Hwang Chi Sook (Choi Hee Seo) interrogates them, although she knows that Young Eun would never copy anyone else's work. They also end up getting into an argument as Hwang Chi Sook thinks Ha Young Eun stole Yoon Jae Guk from her. Hwang Chi Hyung (Oh Sehun) felt guilty of suspecting Jung So Young of stealing Ha Young Eun's concept. Hwang Chi Hyung feels guilty for suspecting Jung So Young of stealing Ha Young Eun's concept and the only way for him to redeem himself is to get the famous influencer Hye Rin (Yura) to be their model for the launch of their new collection, in which their main designs are designed by So Young herself.

Ha Young Eun finally decides to accept Yoon Jae Guk's love confession. Shin Yoo Jung (Yoon Jung Hee) gets jealous and doesn't want to see Ha Young Eun happy. Yoo Jung was supposed to marry Yoo Soo Wan (Shin Dong Wook) but Soo Wan fell in love with Ha Young Eun in Paris. In the preview for next week, we see Ha Young Eun get a 'call' from her dead ex-lover Yoo Soo Wan, leaving her confused and surprised at the sudden turn of events! Is Yoo Soo Wan back or is it a ploy by Shin Yoo Jung? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Here are the top 4 moments from the third-weekend telecast of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' :

1. Good Morning Noona

2. Leave your past behind

3. Love Confession

4. EXO's Sehun and Girl's Day Yura

