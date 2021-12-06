Now, We Are Breaking Up Ep 7 & 8 RECAP: Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong's budding relationship faces new threat?

A brand new week and we have brand new double episodes for 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'. This hyper-realistic romance drama between freelance photographer Yoon Jae Guk (Jang Ki Yong) and fashion designer Ha Young Eun (Song Hye Kyo) is bringing in all the heat and drama, we need on a weekend watch. In episode 7 Yoon Jae Guk becomes honest and brave about his relationship with Ha Young Eun and fights for her against Shin Yoo Jung (Yoon Jung Hee). On the other hand, Hwang Chi Sook (Choi Hee Seo) begins to develop feelings for Vision PR's head Seok Do Hoon (Kim Joo Heon).

Meanwhile, Ha Young Eun discovers that Shin Yoo Jung is Yoon Soo Wan's former fiancée and told the same to Yoon Jae Guk. Ha Young Eun could not believe that the man she once loved was already engaged with someone else while in a relationship with her. Yoon Jae Guk is shocked at the revelation as well and this brings Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk closer. Yoon Jae Guk is enjoying a regular relationship with Ha Young Eun, but Shin Yoo Jung kept on getting in their way. He found out she used Yoon Soo Wan's number to contact Ha Young Eun. Yoon Jae Guk confronts Shin Yoo Jung and then calls his mother to confess that the woman he is in love with Ha Young Eun!

In episode 8, Yoon Jae Guk is ready to brave all the battles life has to throw with Ha Young Eun by his side. He is also happy to reunite with his friend Cedric, the guy who sold the photo to Ha Young Eun years ago in Paris. Shin Yoo Jung is upset by Yoon Jae Guk's behaviour and orders Ha Young Eun's brand 'Sono' to be removed from her department stores. Helpless, Ha Young Eun reaches out to Yoon Jae Guk who helps her close a deal with a famous company in Paris. In the preview, we see Yoon Jae Guk's mother calling Ha Young Eun. Is this a new threat to Yoon Jae Guk and Ha Young Eun's budding relationship? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Here are the top 4 moments from the fourth-weekend telecast of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up':

