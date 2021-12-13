Now, We Are Breaking Up Ep 9 & 10 RECAP: Song Hye Kyo & Jang Ki Yong fight for their love against all odds

There are thorns strewn on the path and all odds are against them, but as they say, true love perseveres. In episode 9 of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' Ha Young Eun, played by Song Hye Kyo and Yoon Jae Guk, played by Jang Ki Yong, finally meet each other's families, who are both against their relationship. Yoon Jae Guk's mother meets Ha Young Eun to know how loyal and committed she was to her son, who is no more. On the other hand, Ha Young Eun confesses to her parents that she is seeing someone which makes her mother excited, unaware that is Yoon Jae Guk.

Hwang Chi Sook, played by Choi Hee Seo accidentally finds out through Kwak Soo Ho, played by Yoon Na Moo about Jeom Mi Sook"s illness, after he handed his resignation letter to Seok Do Hoon, played by Kim Joo Heon. She confronts Ha Young Eun and confronts her about hiding the truth. She breaks down upon knowing the truth.

Ha Young Eun introduces Yoon Jae Guk to her parents at her father's retirement ceremony. Both her parents were surprised by her confession that Yoon Jae Guk is her boyfriend. However, when they confessed Yoon Jae Guk's real identity, the parents refused to acknowledge their relationship.

Meanwhile, Ha Young Eun and Hwang Chi Sook dress up their friend Jeon Mi Sook in stylish clothes for a nice photoshoot, to make her feel good about herself. Jeon Mi Sook also confesses that she would be getting treatment, much to her friends' relief.

In episode 10, Yoon Jae Guk and Ha Young Eun's relationship is put to test several times, but they decide to support each other through thick and thin. He declines interesting opportunities from internal agencies to stay back in South Korea to be by Ha Young Eun's side. On the other hand, Hwang Chi Sook and Seok Do Hoon, who have been going back and forth with their relationship, finally kiss and confess their love for each other.

Meanwhile, Shin Yoo Jung, played by Yoon Jung Hee discovers the truth from Yoon Jae Guk that on the day that Yoon Soo Wan was about to see Ha Young Eun ten years ago, he was planning to break up with her. It was then revealed that Shin Yoo Jung was the one behind Yoon Soo Wan's car accident due to her greed and jealousy. How will Ha Young Eun and Yoon Jae Guk's relationship survive this test of time? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Here are the top 4 moments from the fifth-weekend telecast of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up':

1. Handsome Sehun:

211212 heeyhyejin (stylist) instagram story update with sehun



she said the plain white shirt that sehun wore in ‘now, we are breaking up’ episode 10 was from dior pic.twitter.com/rwlU1o06R5 — 사랑둥이 귀염둥이 세후니 (@milkteus) December 12, 2021

2. The sweet love confession:

“I will always love you.” Jaegook

“Me too, I, too, will always love you.” Youngeun



Ughhhhh This is why I love melodrama. Thank you Kyo and Kiyong. pic.twitter.com/vIDJEiDwTK — Kyo Now We Are Breaking Up 11/12/21 (@_hyekyoah) December 11, 2021

3. Girl Power:

4. The Preview:

