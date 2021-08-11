'Now, We Are Breaking Up' is making THESE changes ahead of Jang Ki Yong's military enlistment

Jang Ki Yong may have broken many hearts by announcing his military enlistment, but the production team of his upcoming romance drama, 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' is ensuring that fans don't miss him too much by making some adjustments to smoothly accommodate the actor's presence before he officially enlists in the military!

Based on the report covered by Newsen on August 11, the 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' team has decided to pre-record the press conference for the drama before the official drama broadcast. A source from the production team shared that since it is a romantic melodrama, it is important to showcase the beautiful chemistry between the leads, Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong, and that would have been possible only if they pre-record the press conference before the official broadcast. Now, the team of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' will greet everyone a little earlier than proceed without Jang Ki Yong.

Jang Ki Yong will be enlisting in the military on August 23 and since only a few days are remaining before he leaves, the entire team of 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' is racing against time and filming without a break, to ensure the smooth running of the drama. Jang Ki Yong plays the role of Yoon Jae Guk, an in-demand freelance fashion photographer. 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' marks Jang Ki Yong's next drama project following the fantasy-romance drama 'My Roommate is a Gumiho.' The drama is expected to air in the second half of the year, via SBS.

